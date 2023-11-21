ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has announced its four finalists in the search for a new Chief of Police with the Abilene Police Department (APD). All finalists are from outside of APD.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna told the city the candidates will be in Abilene for in-person interviews and meet-and-greets with the PD on Monday, December 11.

The four finalists are:

Daniel Corolla , US Manager – Meta Law Enforcement Response Team, Austin, Texas

Albert Garcia , Chief of Police – Levelland Police Department, Levelland, Texas

James Golden , Captain – Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro, North Carolina

, Captain – Greensboro Police Department, Greensboro, North Carolina Rondell Seratte, Assistant Chief of Police – Lawton Police Department, Lawton, Oklahoma

These finalists were reportedly chosen out of 30 candidates from seven states. 18 candidates were from Texas.

Hanna told the city he expects a final decision for Abilene Chief of Police to be determined by the end of this year.

Assistant Chief Doug Wrenn has been interim chief of APD since April 1, after former Chief Marcus Dudley resigned from his post.