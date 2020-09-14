City of Abilene announces finalists for APD chief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Abilene Police Officer Honored With Life-Saving Award_20160211045902

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene has announced three finalists for Chief of Police.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the city announced the following three finalists:

  • Roberto Arredondo, Major – Northeast Patrol Division Commander, Dallas, Texas Police Department
  • Marcus Dudley, Jr., Division Chief – Policy and Compliance, Aurora, Colorado Police Department
  • Mark Francisco, Deputy Chief – Investigations Bureau, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

The city says the next step includes a meet and greet with the Abilene Police Department, city council and community stakeholders, which they believe will happen in the first half of October.

“The Search Committee, led by former APD Chief Melvin Martin at my request, has done an outstanding job in identifying three finalists. It is now time to find the final candidate that best fits the needs of our community and the department,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said in the news release.

Hanna will consult with former Chief Martin and other community stakeholders before making the final decision, the release states.

The city says the final selection should be made in October or early November at the latest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News