City of Abilene announces finalists for APD chief

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene has announced three finalists for Chief of Police.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, the city announced the following three finalists:

Roberto Arredondo, Major – Northeast Patrol Division Commander, Dallas, Texas Police Department

Marcus Dudley, Jr., Division Chief – Policy and Compliance, Aurora, Colorado Police Department

Mark Francisco, Deputy Chief – Investigations Bureau, Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

The city says the next step includes a meet and greet with the Abilene Police Department, city council and community stakeholders, which they believe will happen in the first half of October.

“The Search Committee, led by former APD Chief Melvin Martin at my request, has done an outstanding job in identifying three finalists. It is now time to find the final candidate that best fits the needs of our community and the department,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said in the news release.

Hanna will consult with former Chief Martin and other community stakeholders before making the final decision, the release states.

The city says the final selection should be made in October or early November at the latest.