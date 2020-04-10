City of Abilene answers questions about COVID-19 in the Key City

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —The City of Abilene has released a video answering questions about COVID-19 developments in the last week.

Click the video above to watch the quesion-answer session in full.

In the video, City of Abilene Communications Director Mari Cockerell speaks with Health Services Director Annette Lerma.

Lerma goes in depth on the latest developments, including last weekend’s first death for Abilene and the coronavirus.

It’s also explained how Abilene and the Big Country are still preparing for the peak. While many places across the country appear to be in a peak, Lerma said Abilene is a bit delayed.