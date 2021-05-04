City of Abilene: Apartment management’s failure to pay bill leaves residents without water

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Residents at an Abilene apartment complex are without water because management hasn’t paid the bill in three months, according to the city.

Residents at the Warwick Apartments on Arrowhead Drive in Abilene say their water has been off since Monday afternoon after management didn’t pay the bill.

Water service is included with rent payments at the complex, according to residents, leaving management to transfer that payment to the City of Abilene.

The City of Abilene Water Utilities office issued the following statement regarding the water outage:

The City of Abilene has received a number of calls from residents of the Warwick Apartment Complex regarding a water outage. The water outage is the result of a water shut off due to an extended period of delinquency by the apartment management. Residents should contact their property management company regarding this matter.

Residents at the complex say management was present in the office Monday, but no one was there Tuesday to deal with their complaints.

The Abilene Police Department and Walmart reportedly delivered bottled water to the complex Tuesday, according to residents.

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.