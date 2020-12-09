City of Abilene asks residents to do ‘their part’ as hospitalization rate remains above 15% threshold for 8th consecutive day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), which covers most of the Big Country, remains above the 15% COVID-19 threshold for the 8th straight day.

Hendrick Health Services reports 108 hospitalizations in Abilene and 14 in Brownwood, contributing to Wednesday’s 19.16% hospitalization rate.

With increased restrictions being enacted on bars and restaurants after sustaining a hospitalization rate of greater than 15% for 7 consecutive days on Tuesday, Wednesday marks the 8th consecutive day above the threshold.

TSA-D must maintain a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for more than 7 consecutive days for those additional restrictions to be lifted, according to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued earlier this year.

The City of Abilene released the following statement regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the increasing hospitalization rates: