ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While Abilene is still facing a drought, some citizens in the Key City are thinking about a flood that ruined parts of their homes this time seven years ago. The city of Abilene is beginning to make adjustments to help the flooding issues in Catclaw Creek area, as well as a few others before the drought ends.

“It was rising and rising, and I went and woke up the kids,” said Sandra Morgan, recalling the flood that caused damage to their property in July of 2015. “It’s flooded our car. It’s come all the way up to my front door.”

Morgan told KTAB/KRBC there was extensive water damage to her garage and the Morgan family vehicles. She said multiple neighbors of hers had even gotten stuck in their homes because of the annual flooding.

“When it rains like that, nobody wants to go to sleep because you want to just stay out here and watch and make sure your house is not going to flood- or your cars are not going to flood,” Morgan explained.

Now, ahead of these heavy rains, the Morgan family says they move their vehicles to a safer place. Mr. Morgan even built a large gate in attempts of diverting the flooded rains to the Catclaw Creek.

The water is meant to be maintained in the retention pond and go under the culvert, but there is a dip in the road, which the water often floods over. The water then goes towards the houses.

Now, the City of Abilene is planning to fix this area and others along the creek.

While the city is only in phase one of this project, officials say they have ideas moving forward. Ideas including raising the dip in the road, increasing the size of the detention basin and creating a detention basin in Oscar Rose Park where picnic tables live.

This is all to ‘ensure that the water that is collected is being collected in appropriate areas,’ according to Max Johnson, Director of Public Works for the city. He said the proposal is currently going out to contractors to create a design.

As the plan is being designed, Morgan said even in this drought, it is important that the City Works takes action on the flooding- to prevent her from losing her home in the future. Because, even though it hasn’t rained in a while, “when it does, it will all just flow this direction,” added Morgan.

This project is a part of the city’s 25-year master drainage plan to improve the city.