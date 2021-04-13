City of Abilene cancels Wednesday vaccine clinic due to Johnson & Johnson side effects

FILE – In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, N.Y. Roughly half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility beyond initial restrictions, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get a shot in the arm despite their age or any pre-existing medical conditions. But inside prisons, it’s a different story — prisoners, not free to seek out vaccines, still on the whole lack access. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vaccine clinic scheduled in Abilene Wednesday has been canceled at the request of the FDA due to unwanted side effects caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic was initially set to take place at the Abilene Convention Center from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., distributing Johnson and Johnson vaccines in a ‘pop-up’ setting.



Tuesday morning, the FDA and the CDC issued a joint release, asking for all use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to pause after six people across the United States experienced a rare, severe blood clot after receiving their vaccines.

“All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination,” the release explains.

The recommendation to pause use of the vaccine was made out of an “abundance of caution” so a CDC committee can review the cases, assess the situation, then report their findings to the FDA for review.

City of Abilene officials are going to abide by the recommendation, canceling Wednesday’s clinic and all use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice. City officials will provide more information soon.

Nearly 7 million does of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the United States, and extreme side effects are rare.

Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered by several local pharmacies and were also provided at the drive-thru clinic the City of Abilene hosted at Shotwell Stadium Saturday.

