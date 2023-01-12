ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Take a look below to see what will be open or closed.

Closures:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District

Parks and Recreation administration office

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Recreation and senior service centers

Police and Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court (citations due on January 16 will be due January 17 with no penalty)

Main, Mockingbird and South Branch libraries

Trash pick-up (will resume to normal schedule on Tuesday, January 17)

CityLink Transit will operate as normal. The Abilene Zoo will be open for regular hours as well.

For water related emergencies, contact the water hotline at (325) 676-6000. For animal related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at (325) 673-8331.