ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has announced city-wide closures for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
The majority of the city offices and service centers will be closed in observance of Independence Day. Residents can call (325) 676-6000 for water emergencies and (35) 673-8331 for animal-related emergencies.
Kirby Lake will be closed at 7:00 p.m. on July 4 to minimize the risk of hazards caused by fireworks during celebrations. The park will be open again at 5:30 a.m. on July 5. Those at Kirby Lake Park after 7:00 p.m. may face a fine for violating the park curfew.
The following services will be closed on July 4:
- City Hall
- Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
- Convention Center offices
- Abilene Regional Airport administration office
- Recreation Centers & Senior Services
- Abilene Animal Shelter
- Police & Fire administration offices
- Solid Waste Services offices
- Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center
- Municipal Court (citations due 7/4/23 are due 7/5/23 with no penalty)
- Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries
There will be no trash pick-up services (residential or commercial) and no CityLink Transit services. The Abilene Zoo’s last admission will be at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 in order to prepare for evening activities.
Adventure Cove will close at 5:00 p.m. and Splash Pads will be open on a regular schedule.