ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has announced city-wide closures for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The majority of the city offices and service centers will be closed in observance of Independence Day. Residents can call (325) 676-6000 for water emergencies and (35) 673-8331 for animal-related emergencies.

Kirby Lake will be closed at 7:00 p.m. on July 4 to minimize the risk of hazards caused by fireworks during celebrations. The park will be open again at 5:30 a.m. on July 5. Those at Kirby Lake Park after 7:00 p.m. may face a fine for violating the park curfew.

The following services will be closed on July 4:

City Hall

Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic

Convention Center offices

Abilene Regional Airport administration office

Recreation Centers & Senior Services

Abilene Animal Shelter

Police & Fire administration offices

Solid Waste Services offices

Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center

Municipal Court (citations due 7/4/23 are due 7/5/23 with no penalty)

Main, Mockingbird, and South libraries

There will be no trash pick-up services (residential or commercial) and no CityLink Transit services. The Abilene Zoo’s last admission will be at 3:00 p.m. on July 4 in order to prepare for evening activities.

Adventure Cove will close at 5:00 p.m. and Splash Pads will be open on a regular schedule.