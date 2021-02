ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is standing by, ready to assist those who are still without water and cannot travel.

Officials are making deliveries to those who are unable to travel and whose water still isn’t flowing.

The city says limited food supplies are also available to those in need.

If you fall into these categories and need some water, call (325) 721-4948 or (325) 721-6074.