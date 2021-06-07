City of Abilene discussing how to budget more tax dollars to fix streets

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council is proposing to issue $23.5 million of debt to start a project for needed street repairs.

The repairs would take place at an almost six-mile stretch from Maple Road and about two miles from East North Tenth.

“If the monies become available in August of this year, we will need to solicit, as far as proposals for engineering consultants to design these two particular projects,” said Greg McCaffery, director of public of works.

The project would take nearly two years to complete, and citizens could potentially see a one cent increase on their tax bill come January, but City Manager Robert Hanna says they are trying to absorb as much cost as possible into the city’s budget, so the tax rate could be even less.

Nothing has been decided yet, city council is Thursday, June 10, at 8:30 a.m. in council chambers.