City of Abilene employees will no longer be required to wear masks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will no longer be requiring its employees to wear masks effective Wednesday, March 10th.

Tuesday afternoon Governor Greg Abbott announced he will be rescinding the mask mandate and plans to “open Texas 100%”.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said in an administrative directive sent to staff that in accordance with the to-be-released Governor’s Executive Order, City employees are no longer required to wear masks, but may choose to do so voluntarily.

However, Hanna added, if COVID hospitalizations increase to a 15% for seven straight days, the County Judge may implement business occupancy limitations up to 50%, and may be able to require masks.

“If that happens, we will mandate mask wearing again.” said City Manager Robert Hannah.