City of Abilene explains change in COVID-19 reporting requirements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — City of Abilene Communications Director Mari Cockerell and Health Director Annette Lerma took to Facebook Wednesday to explain the change in reporting requirements for COVID-19 cases.

The Texas Department of Health Services notified the Taylor County Health District that antibody tests would no longer be counted toward the county’s total, and that positive test results from the Middleton and Robertson prison units in Abilene should count toward Jones County.

Reported results in the future will reflect these changes.

