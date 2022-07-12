ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After multiple complaints about ‘weird-tasting’ or brown city water, the City of Abilene said it’s all due to ‘construction activities’ near Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

According to Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities for the City of Abilene, the lake’s intake pump station was taken offline several months ago. On July 1, an intake pump was activated to take water from Lake Fort Phantom Hill. Due to high water demands during this hot summer, regular operation of that pump is necessary.

Days after the pump was activated, Taylor said Water Utilities received a ‘growing number’ of inquiries and complaints from customers – regarding bad taste, odor and color of Abilene’s tap water. Taylor also said Abilene Environmental Laboratory Manager Mike Michaud confirmed that those water issues were associated with water taken from Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

The City of Abilene provided KTAB/KRBC with a statement reading in part:

All of Abilene’s tap water has been fully treated and disinfected in accordance with State and Federal regulations, and regular testing is conducted to verify that the water meets or exceeds all water quality standards and is safe for human consumption.

Water Utilities said its staff will continue to monitor the situation and minimize any inconveniences customers have or are experiencing.