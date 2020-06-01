City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has extended their COVID-19 disaster declaration.

During a special-called city council meeting Monday morning, council members voted almost unanimously to extend the current declaration

Councilman Weldon Hurt was the only member against the extension.

According to Mayor Anthony Williams, the declaration will allow the city to receive funds from FEMA if available.

The declaration was accepted following the Governor’s Executive Order GA-23, which supersedes any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

A local order may not restrict essential services or reopened services allowed by the Governor’s

orders, it may not allow gatherings prohibited by the Governor’s orders, and it may not expand the list of essential services or the list or scope of reopened services as set forth in the Governor’s orders.

For more information on the services and activities now open you can click HERE to read Governor’s Phase Two To Open Texas.

BigCountryHomepage will provide more information as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.