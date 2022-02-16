ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) are narrowing down completion dates for several projects around the Key City.

If you’ve driven around Abilene, you’ve probably noticed a lot of road construction downtown, as well as throughout the city. Completion dates for those projects have been given a more accurate timetable by the city with some scheduled to be completed within the next few months.

One of those is the bridge going over Catclaw Creek on North 18th Street connecting Mockingbird and Grape Streets. The bridge has been down for construction for over a year and is expected to be opened back up by April 1.

Another major project is the addition of a pedestrian sidewalk and traffic signal upgrade on Ambler Avenue down the road from Hendrick Hospital and Abilene Christian.

The city said the construction is running behind, but is scheduled to be completed by July 2022.

A lot of road construction is happening in downtown Abilene, as well. Along North Fifth street, every light has been turned into a four-way stop sign. Those stoppages will not be going anywhere anytime soon. The city is using them as a study for future traffic signals downtown, using current traffic data and projected traffic numbers after the completion of the hotel.

They have also completed the two-way conversion of Grape Street and North Fifth, as well as fix the temporary traffic signal on Grape.

The Abilene MPO is also looking to implement new street lighting on South First Street from Leggett to Ross Avenue to help with pedestrian safety. That project is expected to be passed in August and begin construction in December.