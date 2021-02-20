City of Abilene hoping to lift boil water notice on Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is hoping to lift the boil water notice on Monday, 2/22/21.
A city-wide alert was sent Saturday morning saying Abilene’s boil water notice is still in effect. However, the City anticipates lifting the boil water notice Monday, 2/22/21, barring any unforeseen issues.
“Until you receive notice from the City of Abilene rescinding the boil water notice, you must continue boiling water before it is consumed or ingested,” said the City of Abilene. “We are working as hard as possible to rescind the boil water notice sooner, if possible.”
Additionally, the city announced that bottled water is available for those unable to travel or find other sources. If you need any call 325.721.4948 or 325.721.6074.
