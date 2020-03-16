Breaking News
City of Abilene hosting news conference to provide status update on COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be hosting a news conference Monday afternoon.

The meeting will take place inside the City Council Chambers to provide a community status update on COVID-19.

KTAB/KRBC will broadcast and Livestream the news conference set to start at 4:30 p.m.

