City of Abilene hosting news conference to provide status update on COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be hosting a news conference Monday afternoon.
The meeting will take place inside the City Council Chambers to provide a community status update on COVID-19.
KTAB/KRBC will broadcast and Livestream the news conference set to start at 4:30 p.m.
To see the Live Broadcast click HERE
- Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens
- Posponen festival “Outlaws and Legends”, los boletos serán respetados para el evento del próximo año
- What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic
- To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
- Abilene Chamber of Commerce postponing all Chamber events amid Coronavirus concerns