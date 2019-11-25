City of Abilene hosting town hall to discuss adding downtown parking spaces

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As Downtown Abilene continues to grow, so does the need for parking spaces.
The city is looking for citizens’ input as they work to get a plan for those spaces in place.
A town hall is being held at the NCCIL Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at 102 Cedar, where citizens can openly discuss their thoughts about the project.
For more information, call (325) 676-6208.
