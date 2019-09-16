City of Abilene hosts ’16 de Septiembre Celebration’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city of Abilene will have its own Mexican independence day celebration, September 16 at 6:30 p.m.

September 16 marks the 209 anniversary of “the cry (el grito) of independence.” Mexico’s independence day is celebrated across the world and Abilene is not the exception.

The family-friendly event is one of the several events the Big Country will be having for Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be Folklorico dance performances, “Grito,” Mariachi, and more.

Here are some of the performers:

BF del BigCountry

Alma de Nuestras Raices

St. Vicente Ballet Folklorico

Martinez Elementary Choir

Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer

Here are the details of the event:

16 de Septiembre Celebration.

Monday, Sept 16. 6:30 pm.

Sears Park. 2250 Ambler Avenue.

Contact Billy Enriquez

Latest Posts: