City of Abilene installs $200,000 kinetic sculpture

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The City of Abilene installed a brand new kinetic sculpture outside of the Abilene Convention Center, which when first reported, raised eyebrows over its price.

The $200,000 sculpture was paid for from multiple outlets, including a grant the City received and $75,000 from TIRZ.

However, the City believes that these sculptures are put into place to inspire the art community in Abilene and the Big Country.

Inspiring young artists like Lucy-Jane Tippen, an 11-year old who has grown up around the Storybook Garden.

She fell in love with art from a young age, drawing inspiration from Otis and the Calf, as well as riding horses.

“I like that I feel free whenever I ride,” Tippen said.

Lucy-Jane said that she loves to sketch all kinds of horses and is thinking about entering art competitions.

Lynn Barnett of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council said that this is exactly what the sculptures are intended to do.

“It reinforces the value that the community places on art and culture,” Barnett said.

Barnett also said that the kinetic sculpture is just one of a few projects the City of Abilene is working on.

In the coming weeks, they plan to paint a 3-D mural of a dragon on the back of the Railroad Depot, as well as light the tunnels underneath.

Barnett said that when standing in front of the painting, at the right angle, it looks as if you are riding the dragon and making you apart of the artwork.

Barnett said the City will have a big reveal party on October 23rd, celebrating the completion of the sculpture and the mural, with more information coming in the coming weeks.