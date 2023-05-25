ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is piloting a program in hopes of catching people damage local playgrounds.

In the Abilene City Council meeting Thursday morning, City Manager Robert Hanna said the city has already partnered with a company and have installed a solar-based pole with cameras to help with security at one city park.

Should this pilot program work out, Hanna said the city will likely put similar security measures in place at other parks where problems with vandalism. This hinted towards ‘problem playgrounds’ like Sears Park, where a jungle gym was set ablaze in January.

The Abilene Police Department has not charged anyone with that act of vandalism, and four months later, the investigation remains open. However, a person of interest in the playground fire is in state custody on unrelated charges. This suspect’s name has not been released.