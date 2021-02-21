City of Abilene lifts boil water notice

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has lifted the boil water notice.

Mayor Anthony Williams announced Sunday afternoon in a press conference that the boil water notice in Abilene had been rescinded.

“It is safe right now to go to your tap, turn the faucet on, and drink water,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

City Manager Robert Hanna added that only Abilene has lifted the boil water notice, meaning every other entity must wait for their utility provider to update.

City officials recommend running the water for a few minutes to cleanse leftover non-potable water.

The City’s press release regarding the rescinding of the boil water notice reads as follows:

On Monday February 15, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Abilene public water system, PWS ID No. 2210001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform all City of Abilene customers located both within the Abilene city limits and those being supplied with treated water through a wholesale provider contracted with the City of Abilene due to the entire water distribution system losing pressure as the result of extended power outages at each of Abilene’s three water treatment plants. The City of Abilene public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 3:00pm Sunday February 21, 2021. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities, at 209 East Highway 80, Abilene, TX or by calling 325-676-6419. NOTE: A reliable source of electrical power has been restored and each of the City’s three water treatment plants is operating normally. The City of Abilene conducted flushing and then collected bacteriological samples in order to verify the quality of the water. The results of those bacteriological samples confirm that there are no total coliform bacteria present. Based on those results the City has notified the TCEQ and is notifying those affected City of Abilene water customers that the boil water notice has been rescinded for all of the City’s retail customers in all parts of the City of Abilene public water system. For water customers located outside of the Abilene City limits, please follow the instructions from your water provider regarding the need to boil water before consumption.

LATEST POSTS: