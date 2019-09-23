City of Abilene looking to partner with surrounding towns to build water pump station, pipeline

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is looking to partner with Buffalo Gap, Tuscola, and Lawn to build a water pump station and pipeline.

Abilene is looking to give easements and install a station at the Hargesheimer plant to help out those smaller towns.



“The partnership of those three entities are fully responsible for constructing the pipeline and the pump station, so there is no cost to the City of Abilene for that. Abilene is providing easements, we are providing those at market value,” says Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities for the City Of Abilene.

Taylor says this will have little impact on the city, just providing a partnership with other towns.