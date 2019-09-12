City of Abilene looking to spend $28m on various improvements

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is issuing debt for a few projects.

The city is expected to spend around $28 million on revamping the radio network around town, water and sewer system improvements, as well as more energy-efficient electric utilities.

For the efficiency aspect, cost savings are guaranteed by the company that’s consulting on the project, and they’ll foot the bill if the savings aren’t there.

“Obviously they’re not in the business of writing checks, so they will, in my experience, they underestimate the amount of savings generated in order to safeguard their checkbook,” says Robert Hanna, Abilene City Manager.

The final vote for the bonds is set for the first council meeting in November.