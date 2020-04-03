City of Abilene moving forward with elections in May

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – It wasn’t so long ago that super Tuesday and local voting were the main topic of conversation, but with covid-19 now directing almost every topic, May elections across the nation are too being postponed.

“We received on march 18th a proclamation issued by Governor (Greg) Abbott that did authorize and give political subdivisions the authority to postpone their elections until the November 3rd uniform election date,” Freda Ragan Taylor county elections administrator said.

She said they contract with seven different political sub divisions.

“So, of those seven, two of those political subdivisions chose to postpone their may 2nd election to the November third uniform date,” she said.

Ragan said five of those subdivisions including, The City of Abilene, will choose to proceed forward and hold their elections in May.

“Wylie Independent School district, Merkle Independent School district, the Jim Ned School district and the Lydall lake Watered Troll and Improvement district,” she said.

Ragan said they are still determining the safety measures that will be put into place.

“But I can assure you that the safety of the voters as well as our co-workers will be the up most concern, and we will do whatever we can to assure that safety,” she said.

The city of Tye and the town of Buffalo Gap were the two subdivisions to postpone their elections until the November date.