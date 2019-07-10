City of Abilene Municipal Court moving to new location Monday

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The City of Abilene Municipal Court will open for the first day of operations out of its new location at 4575 South 1st Street on Monday, July 15.

Residents can continue to visit Municipal Court’s City Hall location at 555 Walnut through Friday, July 12.

The Municipal Court’s transfer of services to its new location is the second City department to make a move into the newly renovated, City-owned property off South 1st Street near Winters Freeway.

In early June, the water and municipal services billing office began operating out of the Customer Service Center located at 4595 South 1st Street.

Residents with any kind of water or utility billing question or concern can find assistance at that location, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abilene Police Department is preparing to move into its new offices at 4575 South 1st Street following Municipal Court.

An exact date at which APD will operate out of the new South 1st location and permanently leave the Abilene Taylor County Law Enforcement Center at 450 Pecan Street has not yet been identified.