ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has been searching for a new Chief of Police for three weeks, after former Chief Marcus Dudley Jr. resigned to ‘pursue other opportunities.’ Friday morning, the city announced an Interim Chief of Police for the Abilene Police Department (APD): Doug Wrenn, who up until then held the title of Assistant Chief for APD.

The former Chief Dudley announced his resignation Friday, March 10, which went into effect Friday, March 31. Dudley served as Abilene’s Chief of Police since January 2021, taking over for former Chief Stan Standridge.

The city asked Assistant Chief Wrenn to serve as the Interim Chief of Police for the time being, but said the search is still on for an outside hire.

In an email sent to APD from City Manager Robert Hanna, he said, “I intend to bring in an outside interim chief or Director of Public Safety in the very near future, but I do not want to rush this process or this decision.”

That email was forwarded to KTAB/KRBC by the City of Abilene.

Hanna also said he will be following a hiring process similar to how Chief Dudley was brought on, insisting it was a “solid process.”

“I do not intend to start this process right away. I think it is good to let things sit for a while and allow the department to reflect on attributes and qualities they want to see in their new Chief of Police,” Hanna wrote.

Interim Chief of Police Wrenn is expected to serve for about six months before the city begins the hiring process for a permanent chief. The city expects a new chief to come on next spring or summer.