City of Abilene ‘needs’ citizens to curtail non-essential water usage

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) Due to electricity outages across the water system, the City of Abilene needs all customers to curtail non-essential water usage.

Your efforts to conserve water will assist the City in ensuring continued water service. Failure to curtail usage will result in loss of water service.

The City of Abilene also provides water either directly or indirectly to various City and wholesale water distributors supplying the City’s of Merkel, Tye, Clyde, Baird, Tuscola, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, and the rural areas surrounding Abilene.

All direct or indirect customers of the City of Abilene are requested to conserve water as described above.

Electricity outages have also forced the City to move its warming center from the Rose Park Senior Center to the Beltway Park Church north and southside campuses, located at 2850 Highway 351, and 4009 Beltway Park South.