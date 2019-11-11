City of Abilene offices closed in observance of Veterans Day

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – Most City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Monday, November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day. Abilene Police, Fire, and those providing life safety services will be in operation.
Closed Monday:
- City Hall
- Public Health District
- Convention Center Offices
- Development Corporation of Abilene
- Airport Administration Office
- Recreation & Senior Citizen Centers
- Animal Shelter
- Police & Fire Administration Offices
- Solid Waste Services Offices, Environmental Recycling, Brush, & Citizen Convenience Center
- Municipal Court – citations due Tuesday with no penalty
Trash Pick-Up:
- Residential & commercial will run on regular schedule
- Bulk & brushy collection will not run, and resume on Tuesday
CityLink Transit:
- Will run on regular schedule
Libraries:
- Main & Mockingbird – closed Monday
- South Branch – open regular Mall hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
The Abilene Zoo will be open regular hours.
The Water Services Center at 701 E. Hwy 80 will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For water emergencies, call 325.676.6000.
For animal-related emergencies, call Abilene Police Dispatch at 325.673.8331