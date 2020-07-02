City of Abilene officials: Governor’s face mask order will be enforced

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams answered questions about the latest COVID-19 developments Thursday.

In regards to Governor Abbott’s executive order issued Thursday mandating the wearing of facial coverings, Mayor Williams said Abilene and Taylor County will “submit ourselves to the laws of this country and this state.”

The Mayor said the Abilene Freedom Fest will probably be allowed to take place, but they need to have conversations with the organizers about the event.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna said he hopes people in Abilene will follow the order issued by the governor, as police are required to enforce the wearing of face masks as detailed in Governor Abbott’s executive order.

Those who refuse to wear a mask will be issued a warning for the first offense, followed by a $250 fine for the second offense.

Those who attend this weekend’s event must wear a face mask based on the governor’s order, Hanna said, but he suggested people just stay home.

“You can celebrate the Fourth of July on your back porch with some hot dogs and some hamburgers, with your families and friends, and do so in a smaller gathering,” Hanna said. “Protect your family and protect your neighbors.”

