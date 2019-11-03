City of Abilene on road closure: “Drivers may want to avoid this area”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The city of Abilene is informing residents about a road closure on Monday.
“Lanes of butternut will be closed at the South 7th intersection again on Monday, November 4th,” said the City of Abilene in a social media post. “Drivers may want to avoid this area.”
According to the city, “weather permitting, it will reopen by the end of day Monday.”
