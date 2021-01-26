City of Abilene paving the way for better streets, more downtown parking

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In 2015, the City of Abilene approved a 25-project bond including one to rehabilitate streets in downtown.

Construction has been on going for quite some time, but it has caused some traffic issues.

Now crews are cutting up roads and laying out new cement to pave a way for more downtown parking and better streets.

Director of Public Works Greg McCaffery says there are 42 trouble spots that need to be fixed on the roads.

“We’re about 50 percent complete, as far as of the timeline. We, likewise, are about 50 percent complete as far as on the number of segments,” said McCaffery.

So far, 20 out of 42 areas have been fixed.

McCaffery says COVID did not slow the project down. If anything, it helped.

“Unfortunately, having to have been closed via shop or restaurant, that minimized the traffic in the downtown,” said McCaffery.

The minimal traffic allowed construction to continue with little public interference, but now that downtown is booming, more people are around.

Some residents found it difficult or confusing.

“It’s very hard to navigate,” said Lisa Bond.

“I was really confused,” said Emily Daye.

“Progress, it’s what has to happen,” said Elliott Crowe.

Daye says the extra cones don’t bother her if it means better roads.

“I’m just glad that Abilene is working on the streets, that’s one of the things always talked about is the streets, so I am just glad that something’s getting done,” said Daye.

McCaffery says they are hoping to be done fixing each section by June and the next step will be to re-stripe the roads to create more downtown Abilene parking spots.