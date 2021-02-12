City of Abilene planning for winter weather conditions

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The City of Abilene is responding to current extreme temperatures and working to assist those in need as severe weather is expected in the coming days.

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 a.m., Rose Park Senior Center will become a warming center available to residents whose homes do not provide adequate heat or shelter in the extreme weather conditions. The warming center will remain available through at least Monday, Feb. 15.

The Abilene Police Department will also be assisting vulnerable individuals and connecting them to available resources, as detailed in the following statement:

The Abilene Police Department will be assisting citizens who may need help sheltering from the weather and are not able to get out of the elements during this significant weather event. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for an extended period of time, and heavy snow and ice accumulation is possible beginning Sunday evening. Starting immediately, officers will be reaching out and directing our most vulnerable population to the Salvation Army where they will be able to stay through the cold spell. This event is part of a larger Citywide cold weather planning to assist our Citizens who may be in need of help. Rick Tomlin, Abilene Police public information officer

The Abilene Animal Shelter will remain open for emergency shelter operations, including temporary shelter for stray animals.

Solid Waste Services will collect trash on Saturday, Feb. 13 for Thursday/Monday collection customers who missed pick-up on Thursday, Feb. 11 due to icy road conditions. Collection will also run on Dyess Air Force Base. Please have bins out by 6 a.m. on Saturday to insure pick-up.

Solid Waste Services trash collection and CityLink transportation services will determine their ability to operate the morning of Monday, Feb. 15 and communicate that information on the City’s website, www.abilenetx.gov, and social media pages.

City of Abilene offices will close if Abilene Independent School District cancels classes. The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be closed Sunday, Feb. 14.