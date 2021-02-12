City of Abilene prepares plan of action for freezing weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City emergency management met with the Abilene Police Department (APD) and other city officials Friday to discuss a plan of action as zero degree temperatures approach on Sunday.

APD will be out searching for those exposed to the elements to get them shelter and a warm meal if possible.

Local nonprofits like the Salvation Army will be receiving these neighbors. Salvation Army Public Information Officer Shelley Futrelle says that they are already full with neighbors, but they are still accepting anyone in need.

The Oscar Rose Senior Center is being converted into a warming center for those that do not have access to heat Sunday through Monday.

The Abilene Animal Shelter will remain open for emergency shelter operations, including temporary shelter for stray animals.

Solid Waste Services will collect trash on Saturday, Feb. 13 for Thursday/Monday collection customers who missed pick-up on Thursday, Feb. 11 due to icy road conditions. Collection will also run on Dyess Air Force Base. Please have bins out by 6 a.m. on Saturday to insure pick-up.

Solid Waste Services trash collection and CityLink transportation services will determine their ability to operate the morning of Monday, Feb. 15.

To remain updated on the status of various city services follow City of Abilene on social media and continually check the city’s website.