City of Abilene preps for potential winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is preparing for winter weather expected Wednesday.

City officials say they have four truck units with salt spreaders that are ready to take on 40 potential problem areas known as priority one.

“Those areas are primarily bounded by North First Street and South First Street if you go east and west through the town,” says Greg McCaffery, Director of Public Works.

Secondary priority areas include more than 200 intersections throughout the community.

The city is making sure to have plenty of help on hand, with workers scheduled for 12-hour shifts throughout the night, but they won’t be salting the streets early. McCaffery says if salt is distributed too early, cars driving on it will push it aside, rendering it ineffective once wintry precipitation does begin.

If there is heavy snow, the city does not have plows to clear the streets, but front-end loaders and motor graders that they will only use if absolutely necessary because they could damage the streets, officials say.

CityLink is planning to operate as scheduled until conditions have been ruled dangerous enough to where it’s not safe to operate, a determination which officials will begin making early Wednesday morning.

The Abilene Regional Airport is also preparing for the potential winter weather, with their staff spending the night to fully monitor any storm activity.

Officials say the airport has a plow for runways and taxiways, and that they are in communication with American Airlines, who have currently not announced any cancellations or delays.

They say operations are business as usual, as they have seven scheduled departures, with the first one leaving at 5:03 a.m.