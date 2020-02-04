Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
1  of  50
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Anson ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Callahan County Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Haskell Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Highland ISD Ira ISD Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shackelford County Courthouse Snyder ISD Stamford ISD Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Offices Throckmorton ISD Wallace Senior Center Winters ISD Zephyr ISD

City of Abilene preps for potential winter weather

News
Posted: / Updated:
Abilene city council votes down street maintenance fee_24311907

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is preparing for winter weather expected Wednesday.

City officials say they have four truck units with salt spreaders that are ready to take on 40 potential problem areas known as priority one.

“Those areas are primarily bounded by North First Street and South First Street if you go east and west through the town,” says Greg McCaffery, Director of Public Works.

Secondary priority areas include more than 200 intersections throughout the community.

The city is making sure to have plenty of help on hand, with workers scheduled for 12-hour shifts throughout the night, but they won’t be salting the streets early. McCaffery says if salt is distributed too early, cars driving on it will push it aside, rendering it ineffective once wintry precipitation does begin.

If there is heavy snow, the city does not have plows to clear the streets, but front-end loaders and motor graders that they will only use if absolutely necessary because they could damage the streets, officials say.

CityLink is planning to operate as scheduled until conditions have been ruled dangerous enough to where it’s not safe to operate, a determination which officials will begin making early Wednesday morning.

The Abilene Regional Airport is also preparing for the potential winter weather, with their staff spending the night to fully monitor any storm activity.

Officials say the airport has a plow for runways and taxiways, and that they are in communication with American Airlines, who have currently not announced any cancellations or delays.

They say operations are business as usual, as they have seven scheduled departures, with the first one leaving at 5:03 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News