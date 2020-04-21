City of Abilene provides update on Abimar COVID-19 positives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene held a press conference early Monday to discuss the infux of COVID-19 cases to come from AbiMar Foods. The update was provided by city officials, without any representation from AbiMar.

AbiMar has closed their North and South Abilene locations, and their shipping facility remains open. This will be the way forward until all employee tests have been completed to show the extent of the spread of coronavirus.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna explained,” AbiMar voluntarily suspended operations on Monday, April 13, and then put forth a phased approach for reopening, that will serve as a model for other industry in Abilene.”

The phased approach involves the employee testing, paid for by AbiMar, and an eventual reopening with safeguards in place.

Hanna described the process of reopening: “As employees come into the factory for their shift, they’ll do temperatures, they’ll do a screening, where have you been, have you been exposed, those sorts of things. If they have been exposed, or any symptoms have been detected in the screening, they’ll be sent home for self isolation. In addition, masks and gloves for all employees.”

Meanwhile, there isn’t any danger of contaminated food from AbiMar, according to Director of Health Services Annette Lerma.

“There’s not any evidence that we have so far that indicates that our food supply has been contaminated,” said Lerma. “This is not a situation that is unique to Abilene, Texas. Our food is being produced and packaged in plants all across the nation.”