City of Abilene receives preliminary site plan for Panera Bread

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Panera Bread is one step closer to building a location in Abilene.

According to a social media post by the City of Abilene, they have received a preliminary site plan for a location at South Clack and Village Drive, near Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The city says staff will work with the project developer to review and finalize site and building plans, and once all of that is approved, Panera will be allowed to pull building permits and begin construction.