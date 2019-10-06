City of Abilene: Reconstruction of 30 intersections begins Monday

$431,873 Improvements part of 2019 Street Maintenance Fund projects

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The reconstruction of thirty intersections across the City of Abilene will begin Monday, October 7th. Residents can expect intersection closures and detours at the following intersections:

Bontke Brothers Construction, Inc. will have sixty working days to finish the intersection work, which will include the replacement of the asphalt intersections with concrete, and some other minor improvements.

The aim of this project is to improve the flow and drainage of stormwater, along with the longevity of the roadway.

The total cost of this project is $431,873.30, with funds coming from the City’s Street Maintenance Fund.

