City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene has released a community COVID-19 survey.

The city says they are interested in hearing community members’ opinions on the novel coronavirus and its vaccine.

Participation is voluntary and all answers are completely anonymous.

Researchers in the Department of Public Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are conducting the study, according to the city.

Click this link to complete the survey, which will not ask for your name or other identifying information.