City of Abilene releases map of spraying zone, tips after mosquito tests positive for West Nile

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Department of Health Services held a news conference Friday afternoon after a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus in the 79605 zip code.

The entire news conference can be seen in the attached video.

The city also issued the following news release:

City of Abilene will spray for mosquitoes Sunday, August 4th, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. after a mosquito in the 79605 zip code tested positive for West Nile virus during routine trapping and testing. Spraying will happen in the area bound by Sycamore and Elmwood Drive, and North 3rd and South 19th Streets. While the insecticide the City uses is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. Persons inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air condition off until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible. Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Residents are encouraged to follow the four Ds to best protect themselves from mosquito bites: