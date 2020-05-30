Live Now
City of Abilene reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 2 new recoveries in Taylor Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is reporting one new COVID-19 case and two new recoveries.

The total number of cases seen in Taylor County is now at 235, with 26 of those cases being active, according to the city’s latest numbers.

There have been a total of 4,785 tests conducted; there is only one person hospitalized in Abilene due to the Coronavirus.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below.

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers as of May 30, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of May 30, 2020

