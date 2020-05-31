City of Abilene reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 27 active cases in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas 9KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District report one new positive case of COVID-19.

The total number of cases seen in Taylor County is now at 236, with 27 of those cases being active, according to the city’s latest numbers.

There have been a total of 4,834 tests conducted; there is only one person hospitalized in Abilene due to the Coronavirus.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below.

