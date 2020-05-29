City of Abilene reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries.

The total number of cases seen in Taylor County is now at 234, with 27 of those cases being active, according to the city’s latest numbers.

There have been a total of 4,773 tests conducted, an increase of 61 from Thursday.

An additional person is hospitalized with COVID-19 in Abilene, bringing that total to three.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below.

