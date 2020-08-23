City of Abilene reports 278 new COVID-19 cases after adding testing reports from Taylor County Jail from last month

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 278 new COVID-19 cases after adding last month’s testing reports from the Taylor County Jail to the Health District’s database. The total number of active cases is 377.

According to a social media post by the City of Abilene, there is a significant jump in the number of antigen test results, and probable case recoveries as results from a mass testing event at the Taylor County Jail last month; the reports have been finalized and added to the Health District’s database.

There was a total of 270 tests conducted in association with the Jail’s mass testing event.

“Because these cases were tested last month and are now recovered, they do not have an impact on our current active case count,” said the City of Abilene.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 278 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 272 are from antigen tests.

283 patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2274 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: