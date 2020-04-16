City of Abilene reports 2nd COVID-19 related death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has become the city’s second COVID-19 related death.

According to a news release from the City of Abilene, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died at Hendrick Medical Center on Wednesday.

The man contracted COVID-19 through community contact, according to the news release.

This death is not related to cases at Disability Resources, Inc., the release states.

A female in her 40s was the first in Abilene to die after contracting the coronavirus on April 4.

The entire news release reads as follows: