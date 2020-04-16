City of Abilene reports 2nd COVID-19 related death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has become the city’s second COVID-19 related death.
According to a news release from the City of Abilene, a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died at Hendrick Medical Center on Wednesday.
The man contracted COVID-19 through community contact, according to the news release.
This death is not related to cases at Disability Resources, Inc., the release states.
A female in her 40s was the first in Abilene to die after contracting the coronavirus on April 4.
The entire news release reads as follows:
The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
– Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible
– Wearing a mask when away from home
– Washing or sanitizing hands often, and avoid touching your face
– Covering sneezes and coughs
– Staying home if you are sick
– Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
If you may be showing symptoms for COVID-19, call your medical provider, the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District at 325.692.5600, Abilene Regional Medical Center at 325.428.1000, Abilene Diagnostic Clinic at 325.437.8602, or text covidhelp to Hendrick Health System at 325.216.4824. Please do not arrive at a medical facility without first making contact by phone and receiving instruction.
