City of Abilene reports 3rd COVID-19 death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third Taylor County resident has died as a result of COVID-19 in Abilene.
According to a news release issued by the City of Abilene, a man in his 60s who had “underlying health conditions” died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hendrick Medical Center.
The city says previous reports of a third death in the county that may have been made by a state or federal agency were erroneous.
The first COVID-19 related death in Abilene occurred on April 4.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, there had been 164 reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Abilene.
The full news release reads as follows:
The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reports the third COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:53 a.m.
The deceased patient was a male in his 60s, with underlying health conditions, who was being cared for at Hendrick Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit.
The City of Abilene extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased patient.
The City would like to clarify that there had not been a 3rd COVID-19 related death for Taylor County prior to the passing of this patient the morning of April 22, 2020. Any other state or federal entity that has reported 3 COVID-19 deaths for Taylor County prior to April 22, 2020 has done so in error.
The City would also like to clarify that if a COVID-19 infected individual is brought to a Taylor County medical facility for treatment and consequently succumbs to the virus, that death is accounted for in the individual’s home county, not Taylor County.
The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible
- Wearing a mask when away from home
- Washing or sanitizing hands often, and avoid touching your face
- Covering sneezes and coughs
- Staying home if you are sick
- Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
If you may be showing symptoms for COVID-19, call your medical provider, the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District at 325.692.5600, Abilene Regional Medical Center at 325.428.1000, Abilene Diagnostic Clinic at 325.437.8602, or text covidhelp to Hendrick Health System at 325.216.4824. Please do not arrive at a medical facility without first making contact by phone and receiving instruction.
