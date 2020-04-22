City of Abilene reports 3rd COVID-19 death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third Taylor County resident has died as a result of COVID-19 in Abilene.

According to a news release issued by the City of Abilene, a man in his 60s who had “underlying health conditions” died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hendrick Medical Center.

The city says previous reports of a third death in the county that may have been made by a state or federal agency were erroneous.

The first COVID-19 related death in Abilene occurred on April 4.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there had been 164 reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Abilene.

The full news release reads as follows: