City of Abilene reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total now 31

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, making the total number of positive cases 31.

According to the City of Abilene, 644 tests have been conducted, with 161 test results still pending. 452 tests have resulted negative.

New positives include:

– Male in his 20s. Contact withe confirmed case. Self-isolated.

– Female in her 70s. Contact with confirmed case. Self-isolated.

– Male in his 60s. Investigation pending. Self-isolated.

– Male in his 40s. Contact with confirmed case. Hospitalized.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported the first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The patient confirmed with COVID-19 passed away in Hendrick Medical Center.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers each day.