City of Abilene reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total now 27

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, making the total number of positive cases 27.

According to the City of Abilene, 584 tests have been conducted, with 158 test results still pending. 399 tests have resulted negative.

New positives include:

– Male healthcare worker in his 30s. Had contact with confirmed case.

– Female healthcare worker in her 30s. Had contact with confirmed case.

– Male in his 20s. Being cared for at area hospital. Investigation pending.

– Male in his 30s. Being cared for at area hospital. Investigation pending.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers each day.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.