City of Abilene reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 191

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reports six new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 191.

According to numbers released by the city on Thursday, 57 people have now recovered from the virus, up from just 30 on Wednesday.

The increase of six new cases comes on the heels of two consecutive days of at least 20 new positive results.

There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Abilene.

For available demographic information, see the graphic provided by the City of Abilene below:

